The portable at Wishart Elementary school is one of five new ones being installed throughout the Sooke School District to accommodate the influx of students. A portable has already been installed at David Cameron Elementary school, and two new portables will be installed in the coming weeks at Belmont Secondary and Journey Middle school in Sooke. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

New portables installed throughout SD62

District says portables just temporary solutions

  • Aug. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two of five new portables have been installed throughout the Sooke School District to help accomodate the influx of students in the new school year.

According to the district, the portable at David Cameron Elementary school has been installed and the one at Wishart Elementary school is nearing completion.

In June, SD62 released its long-range facilities plan, which projected an increase of 4,400 students in the next 10 years, which translates to roughly 350 to 400 new students per year.

Plans to accommodate the growth included the two recently-installed portables, as well as two more at Belmont Secondary school and another at Journey Middle school in Sooke, which will installed in the coming weeks before the start of the school year. The new portables bring the total number to 51.

But those are just temporary solutions, said school district board chair Ravi Parmar in a previous interview with the Gazette. The district’s top priority continues to be the construction of a middle and elementary school in the Westhills area, as well as the 600-seat expansion of Royal Bay Secondary, which is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

The district continues to be one of the fastest growing school districts in the province.

