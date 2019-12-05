New pool systems being checked out as renos near completion

Russ Brummer, with the city, gives update in leisure centre refit. (Contributed)

Work continues on the rebuild of the pool section of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, with the latest city video focusing on the high-tech filtration and control system that will be keeping the water clean.

Russ Brummer, business operations manager with the City of Maple Ridge, said the pool is about to start the commissioning process, where all the operations systems are tested in order to get the appropriate permits.

In the November Pool Talk Video update, he guides viewers through the area where the liquid chlorine is stored followed by the ultraviolet cleaning system.

He also shows the filtration system and the heating system, which all must be tested.

“The goal here is to make sure everything works per design, so that we can be enjoying these pools for years to come,” Brummer said.

Construction wraps up in 2020 and then commissioning of the pool will begin, he concluded.

The renovated leisure centre, about a $10-million project, opens sometime in 2020.

