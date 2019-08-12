New plaza underway in Lewis Park

A new plaza is coming to the concession area at Lewis Park near Diamond One. This beautification project will also improve drainage, safety and accessibility.

The plaza will feature the insignia, “Never Forget #9”. This tribute acknowledges the tragic event of August 2017 when local father, husband, son, brother and friend, Chris Godfrey, sustained a head injury during a slo-pitch game at Lewis Park and later lost his life.

The Comox Valley Slo-Pitch League has now made helmets mandatory within the league. Helmets can be seen with “Never Forget #9”, which has inspired the insignia and is a reminder of safety in sport.

The project is partially funded by the former Comox Valley Fields of Dreams Society, and Tayco Paving will be discounting their work in memory of Chris.

Construction has begun. Pending weather and contractor availability, completion is expected by the beginning of September. The finished plaza will be approximately 20 square metres. There may be minor parking impacts during construction.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Cultural Services Department, rcs@courtenay.ca or 250-334-4441.