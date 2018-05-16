New playgrounds planned for Slocan, New Denver schools

W.E. Graham and Lucerne will each receive $90,000 in provincial funding

Slocan’s W.E. Graham elementary secondary and New Denver’s Lucerne elementary will share in provincial funding for new playgrounds.

Each will receive $90,000 from a new playground fund announced this week by the provincial government. Fifty-one schools throughout the province are expected to have new playgrounds by the time school resumes in September.

In a news release, Education Minister Rob Fleming said the money is intended to relieve the burden from parent advisory councils who have had to raise money for new and replacement playground equipment.