New playground up and running

Rick Stiebel/News staff

The people of View Royal had an opportunity to take a swing at what kind of new equipment to include in the playground at Centennial Park through an online survey, and the results include features that should be a hit with kids of all ages.

The new equipment has climber bars, slides and swings, including an Expression Swing, which enables adults to swing in a belt seat while seeing eye to eye with a child swinging in a toddler swing seat.

There’s also a spinner and a large zipline. The playground can be accessed by walking around the outside of the tennis and basketball courts, but not through the fenced-off construction area.

More swings will be added once new concrete is poured as the weather permits. Centennial Park is at the bottom of Helmcken Road Overpass. Visit viewroyal.ca and click on trails and maps for more information.