New playground equipment for MacLean Park

There will soon be a new playground in Pitt Meadows.

Work has already begun to replace the playground at MacLean Park, which is located at the end of McMynn Road. It is a small park – about 1.6 hectares in size.

Construction is expected to take approximately two weeks.

The new playground is intended for children aged two to 12.

The park was named for former Pitt Meadows Mayor Don MacLean, who spent more than 20 years on council, including 12 as mayor, and officially opened in 2013.

The land had been owned by CP Rail, which donated it to the city.

The park features a pond with a wood bridge, wildlife viewing platform, nature trail, and fitness stations.