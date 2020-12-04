New play park opens in Harewood in Nanaimo

Harewood has a new play park, which opened recently at the corner of Cambie Road and Park Avenue. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Cambie Park has been converted from an empty lot to a playground.

The park, at 390 Cambie Rd. in Harewood, now has playground equipment, a half-size sport court and fencing.

According to a City of Nanaimo press release, Cambie Park was acquired by the city as part of a subdivision application in 2011 and remained vacant since. Neighbours started planning improvements to the park in 2017 through the City of Nanaimo’s Partners in Parks program, a public participation program that brings volunteers’ ideas and efforts together with Nanaimo parks and rec department to improve and develop parks and open spaces.

READ ALSO: Neighbourhood, city partner on improvements to Cambie Road park

Cambie Park development was made possible by community volunteers and monetary and in-kind donations from businesses, community groups, such as the Cambie Park Neighbourhood Association, service clubs and a $25,000 grant from the city through the Partners in Parks program.

The project will not directly impact taxes or require maintenance by its neighbours, the release noted.

To learn more, click here.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin