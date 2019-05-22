New plan might move recycling to Transfer Station

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will seek to negotiate a contract with Recycle BC following the local recycling depot's plan to curtail recycling.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will seek to negotiate a contract with Recycle BC following the local recycling depot’s plan to curtail recycling.

Under the new contract residential print paper and packaging would be collected at the Burns Lake Transfer Station, Janette Derksen, Deputy Director of Environmental Services with the RDBN told Lakes District News.

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot announced in April it would no longer accept most recyclable material after June 15. The depot manager said the facility had canceled its contract with Recycle BC. After the middle of June the depot will continue to accept batteries, light bulbs, electrical items and paint, said manager Kai Joung.

“Development of a recycling area at [the Transfer Station] will begin to potentially open the program to accept material by June 19 of this year,” Derksen said.

More details about the recycling plans would be known once the contract with Recycle BC has been signed.

