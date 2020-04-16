New picnic shelter to built in Parksville’s Foster Park

A new picnic shelter is going to be built in Foster Park and work will get underway April 16. (File photo)

Work on the installation of a new picnic shelter in Foster Park in Parksville will begin Thursday, April 16.

The shelter will be installed over the existing picnic tables north of the playground of the park located on Sanderson Road, with work expected to be complete by mid-June.

The area where crews will be working will be closed to the public but the open spaces of the park will not be affected. As well, expect occasional closures of the entrance to the park on Sanderson Road during this work.

Reminder to park users that due to the COVID-19 situation, the playground is closed until further notice.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

