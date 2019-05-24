New Penticton group supports local seed security

Okanagan Seed Savers will be at the Farmers' Market this Saturday selling seeds

Tim Skrypiczajko hauls manure for new beds for 2019 seed plants. (photo submitted)

Seed security, which is the is crucial to a local sustainable food system.

That’s according to a new group in Penticton focused on growing and saving plant seeds.

Called Okanagan Seed Savers, the group has three main goals.

These include supporting community seed saving knowledge and expertise, as well as supporting local events, such as Seedy Saturday, which are events for those in the Okanagan interested plant biodiversity, heritage gardening, organic gardening and seeds.

READ MORE: Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

The group also provides a space to talk about and share seeds, resources and skills.

Okanagan Seed Savers co-founders Tim Skrypiczajko and Carla Hick, who said they are both self-proclaimed seed nerds, will be at the Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will be selling Naramata Seed Company seeds to raise money for the group.

Skrypiczajko is the grower and owner of the Naramata Seed Company and Hick is a food professional with many areas of focus, including seed security.

READ MORE: Gucci Mane concert officially postponed in Penticton

“Growing and saving seeds locally is the best thing we can do to support a local, healthy and diverse seed supply,” Hick said. “Who likes carrot, kale, cucumber, pepper, onion and tomato? I do, better save that seed!”

The Okanagan Seed Savers is run completely by volunteers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.