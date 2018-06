Construction began Tuesday and is expected to last a week

The new crosswalk on Lakelse Avenue will feature lit pedestrian symbols and flashing amber lights to improve visability. (Brittany Gervais photo)

The City of Terrace’s Public Works Department began work on the crosswalk in front of the McDonalds on Lakelse Avenue Tuesday morning.

The new walkway will feature new lit pedestrian symbols and activated flashing amber lights to improve visibility.

The department says they expect the work will take approximately one week to complete.

