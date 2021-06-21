New parkland in Shawnigan creating connections

New parkland in Shawnigan Lake has been used to created parking for the popular Masons Beach Park, as well as creating access to the Shawnigan Lake Rail Trail.

The high-value waterfront property is near Shawnigan Lake Village and the addition is being billed as allowing the CVRD to “expand the publicly accessible waterfront for Shawnigan Lake residents and visitors to enjoy.”

“With limited public access along Shawnigan Lake, this parkland acquisition means our community now owns a significant stretch of waterfront and better connection to important public spaces,” said Sierra Acton, director of Area B –Shawnigan Lake. “This is such an incredible new asset for our community, and I’m thrilled we’re opening it just in time for summer and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.”

Masons Beach Park is a busy and popular family-friendly waterfront beach park at the north end of the lake within the Village area. The Shawnigan Lake Rail Trail is a multi-purpose trail currently between Shawnigan Wharf Park and Masons Beach Park, with planned extension south to Old Mill Park.

The park addition supports the recently completed Think Shawnigan –Shawnigan Lake Village Plan strategy to strengthen village connections to the waterfront and increase public waterfront and waterfront activities. It also supports the protection of a small water tributary entering Shawnigan Lake. The new park addition will be maintained through the Electoral Area B –Shawnigan Lake Community Parks function.