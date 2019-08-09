New parking limits for Weld Street in Parksville

Two hour limits to be imposed sometime in the beginning of August

Time is running out for people who have been overstaying their welcome in one corner of Parksville.

Drivers may be interested to know that two-hour parking will soon be taking effect on Weld Street.

Deb Tardiff with the City of Parksville says the changes are fairly routine.

“It’s just really to conform with the rest of the parking in the downtown core. It was one of those streets that hadn’t been updated yet,” said Tardiff.

Although the changes are routine, they may be welcomed by some who complained to the city about drivers overstaying their welcome.

“There had been a few complaints, because people were parking all day,” said Tardiff. “There’s dentist offices along there, there’s a dental clinic, there’s a number of businesses. It just made sense to change it to two hours.”

Alongside the parking signs going up, there will be road lines and markings repainted at some point in the first two weeks of August.

The city says that residents should expect a small disruption to traffic when the repainting occurs.

“It’ll be very minimal disruption,” said Tardiff.

— Emily Vance