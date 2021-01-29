New parkette space at city hall officially complete

A new parkette space beside city hall is now complete, following a partnership between JCI Kootenay, Cranbrook Chess Club and the Columbia Basin Trust.

“This is a great addition which makes use of a previously wasted space. The tables will provide a nice place to play chess, checkers or other board games while enjoying the weather and fresh air,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “Thank you to the Cranbrook Chess Club, JCI Kootenay, and Columbia Basin Trust for their partnership and contributions toward this project.”

Having fallen into disrepair in the past, the newly revitalized parkette space features a covered pavilion with concrete tables that have an inlaid chess board, along with metal stools for seating, landscaping and perimeter screening.

The city says the parkette is anther piece of the puzzle for enhancements in the downtown core, complementing others such as a patio bylaw, permanent art placements and a sculpture walk.

“JCI Kootenay is proud to have been part of developing this space into a place people can gather,” says JCI representative Ryan Wilhelm. “We are incredibly happy with the way the parkette turned out and we look forward to the many years of enjoyment this space will bring the community.”

Will Nixon, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, also touted the merits of the project.

“Improving and enhancing multi-use spaces creates a community asset where people can gather and meet in a comfortable and safe place,” said Nixon. “As well, outdoor public spaces, like Cranbrook’s new downtown park, help support the social and economic well-being of communities. This park will be well used by locals and visitors alike.”

The total project cost was $99,964. The City of Cranbrook contributed $21,500 to the project including in- kind contributions from the Public Works department. The Columbia Basin Trust contributed $75,000 through the Outdoor Revitalization grant, along with donations from JCI Kootenay ($3500), the Cranbrook Chess Club and for $8300 in in-kind contributions from Fabrite Services, TriKon Precast and Kootenay Granite.

