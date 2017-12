New owners have taken over A and A Mini Storage in Summerland

Garna and Dale Mager, left, are the new owners of A and A Mini Storage in Summerland.

They have taken over the business from Cy and Lorraine Taylor, who owned and operated the mini storage business for more than 24 years.

The Magers and the Taylors are in the wine storage area in the mini storage, which was added in the early 2000s.