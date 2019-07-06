New owners plan to renovate the Hut in Princeton

Bottle depot co-owners have also submitted a rezoning application to council

The new owners of the Hut in Princeton will be moving forward with plans to renovate the local Return-It location.

At the regular July 2 meeting, town council approved a request from co-owner Byeong Gab Son to rezone the property from local business to service commercial site specific.

The purpose of the rezoning is so that Son and his wife, co-owner Carol Yun, can formalize the former Hub grocery store beside the depot as their dwelling.

Originally, the rezoning was also meant to allow the couple to develop a new depot altogether.

However, Yun told the Spotlight they have decided to simply renovate the existing facility, with a budget of about $50,000.

She said they will be laying asphalt outside the depot, updating the siding as well as painting the inside walls.

They may also add some temporary storage structures behind the depot.

Council gave first and second readings to the amendment bylaw at the regular meeting on May 21, and a public hearing was held on June 3, where council resolved to approve the third reading.

Approval from the B.C. transportation ministry was also obtained on June 14, due to the proposal involving lands within 800 metres of a controlled area (Highway 3).

Son and Yun took over ownership of the property last fall. The couple previously lived in Chilliwack where they operated a car wash, coin laundry and convenience store.

