New owners of Vernon’s Cobs Bread welcome trick-or-treaters

Heather and Sean Lastik are fresh to the Vernon business scene, and already they’re giving back to the community by offering a safe trick-or-treating destination this Halloween.

The couple became the owners of the Cobs Bread Bakery on Anderson Way last week, and will be offering freshly baked scones to trick-or-treaters all day Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Lastiks moved to Vernon from Surrey last November to be nearer to family, and when they saw that the bakery was up for sale, it seemed like fate.

“I’ve worked for Cobs for 11 years and felt it was destiny,” Heather said.

It’s an exciting venture for a family that has long had Cob’s bread as a staple in their household.

“My son was six months old when I started with Cobs and my daughter was just over two years old,” Heather said. “They’ve had Cobs all their lives.”

New Cobs franchise owners typically put on a grand opening event with a percentage of sales going to a charity. With Halloween activities much thinner this year amid the pandemic, the Lastiks decided to donate goods and make the bakery a place where parents can feel comfortable taking their kids for some Halloween activities.

“I know what it’s like come Halloween and the kids are all excited about going trick-or-treating, and this year is just not that kind of a year,” Heather said. “I know a lot of families are not going to take their kids trick-or-treating because they don’t feel it’s safe.”

Cobs Bread will be handing out treats throughout the day to any child — or adult — who comes in with a costume and an appetite for freshly baked goods.

The bakery will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with COVID-19 protocols in effect. Only two people will be admitted into the bakery at a time to shop or pick up a free treat.

READ MORE: Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

WATCH: Have a happy and safe Halloween, Vernon: Block Watch

Vernon Morning Star