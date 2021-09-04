New owners for Tim Hortons

There were smiles, hugs and more than a few tears this week as longtime Tim Hortons owners handed over the reins to the restaurant’s new owners.

Steve and Barb MacPhail, along with their daughters Dannah, Jay and Kelsey, have been franchise owners of 100 Mile House Tim Hortons for close to 20 years and said parting ways with the coffee shop is “bittersweet” and “surreal.”

“It’s the right time for us, and it’s the right time for the new folks,” Barb said, noting the restaurant’s many loyal customers will be in good hands.

Taking over is the Lecompte family, who have owned a Tim Hortons in Revelstoke for 16 years, and are thrilled to be joining the South Cariboo community.

“We are very honoured and thankful that (the MacPhails) trusted us to carry on what they started,” Donna Lecompte said.

There have been many highlights for the MacPhails over the years as they navigated business ownership through all sorts of ups and downs, including long stretches of being understaffed and several fire seasons.

“From 2003, with the fires in Barriere, that was our first massive community rally, and we really learned what 100 Mile House was all about,” Barb recalled. “We will really miss the camaraderie with the staff. We have a lot of longterm staff who have been here for 16 or 17 years, they’ve been with us through it all.”

The Lecomptes said they are committed to keeping the same “tight-knit family” ambience created by the past owners and plan to support community teams and events. All the current staff will stay on as well.

“And if anyone wants to join us, we really are a happy family,” Donna said.

