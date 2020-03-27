New outdoor assessment centre for in-person medical care coming to Penticton

Local medical workers launching new space for patients to be seen for non-coronavirus matters

On March 30, local family physicians and nurse practitioners will be launching a new facility for patients who are in need of in-person appointments, not releated to COVID-19.

These patients will be seen, by appointment only, at a new outdoor assessment centre, set up in the parking lot at Penticton’s McLaren Park Arena.

It will serve as an opportunity for physicians or nurse practitioners to determine a patient’s immediate care needs, while working to reduce potential spread of COVID-19. It is not a COVID-19 testing site.

Outdoor assessment centres are currently being operated in other locations such as Kelowna.

Before utilizing the new outdoor assessment centre, patients are asked to first call their family doctor or walk-in clinic. If their needs can be met with a video or phone appointment with their regular provider, that will be booked. If a face-to-face appointment is required, the clinic will then schedule an appointment for the patient to see a nurse practitioner or family doctor at the assessment centre.

Instructions from the clinic and signage will be set up at the site to guide the patient through the experience.

“I’m seeing patients by phone and by video, but this centre gives us a good option for those who need an in-person visit with a primary care provider,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, SOS Division of Family Practice board chair.

“It’s safer for us and, importantly, a safer environment for patients.”

The assessment centre is operated by the SOS Division of Family Practice, aligns with Interior Health’s care response, and is supported by the City of Penticton.

“During a time when COVID-19 is creating considerable concern for the health and well-being of our residents, the creation of an appointment assessment centre here in Penticton by local family physicians and nurse practitioners will provide further assurance that additional supports are available for those that need them,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

