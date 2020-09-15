New online directory helps connect patients to virtual care

The tool links patients to family doctors near them, to find a doctor or to book an appointment

A new online directory allows patients to more easily connect with family doctors in their area, and to find out how to book virtual appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new online directory is available to help patients throughout Northwest B.C. and Kitimat access family doctors more easily for virtual appointments during the pandemic.

Pathways BC Virtual Care Directory is a free tool for people across B.C., and can be used to look up doctors in their area, find out how the doctors are providing care virtually during COVID-19, and find out how best to connect to their office to set up a virtual appointment as needed.

“We want to ensure that people are getting support and treatment for their medical concerns,” says Dr. Huff. “The doctors in the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice continue to provide care for their patients virtually via telephone and video. This new virtual care directory will help our patients to more easily access their doctors remotely.”

Virtual care is covered by the BC Medical Services Plan (MSP), just like any regular doctor appointment, and those without a family doctor can also use the system to find a doctor near them accepting new patients.

Visit the Pathways website for more information, or to find or book an appointment with a family doctor near you.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel