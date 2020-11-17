New online booking for lab appointments at Ashcroft Hospital

Starting Nov. 23, patients will be able to book their lab appointments at the Ashcroft Hospital online, by going to https://www.labonlinebooking.ca/login. Until now, appointments have had to be booked by phone.

In order to use the service, patients need to create a free account. The same service can be used to book lab appointments at other Interior Health (IH) sites, including 100 Mile, Barriere, Chase, Clearwater, and Kamloops (Northills Centre). Lab appointments at the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre collection site will continue to be by walk-in only.

For those who prefer the phone option, IH has established a new call centre for people to book by phone: 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Booking appointments online enhances patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds, minimizing wait times, and allowing patients to book their appointments from the comfort of home.

View the full list of sites offering the service on the Laboratory Services page at www.interiorhealth.ca.

Any previously made lab appointments booked through MyHealthPortal will be automatically transferred to the new system. Results of lab appointments will still be available within MyHealthPortal.

