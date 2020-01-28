New officers elected to Comox Valley Airport Commission

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) board of directors has elected Martin Crilly as its chair.

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) board of directors has elected Martin Crilly as its chair.

Richard Clark will remain as vice-chair, Wendy Lewis will be the treasurer and Joseph Schommer will take over the role of secretary.

“I am confident that this experienced team will continue to provide strong leadership and direction of the property and business of the Comox Valley Airport,” says outgoing board chair, Frank van Gisbergen.

“I congratulate and thank them all for their willingness to fulfil the duties and responsibilities of these roles.”

All of the positions commenced Jan. 22, 2020, and will be for a term of two years.