Const. Kristen Young was sworn in on Sept. 7

Nelson Mayor John Dooley (left) and Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher swear in Const. Kristen Young on Sept. 15. Photo: Submitted

The Nelson Police Department has hired a new officer from Toronto.

Const. Kristen Young joins the municipal department after being sworn in Sept. 7.

In a statement, the department said Young previously served three years with the Toronto Police Service.

Nelson Star