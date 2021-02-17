New non-profit focuses on revamping Kelowna Community Theatre

The group wants to replace the 850-seat theatre with a bigger performing arts centre

A new non-profit group based in Kelowna is working towards creating a new performing arts centre in the city’s downtown.

The plan: to have the new centre up and running by 2026.

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre in Kelowna’s founding president Patricia Ainslie said they know the community is ready to dream big.

“We are confident that, with the support of businesses and individuals throughout the Central Okanagan, these dreams will give life to a vibrant showpiece in Kelowna’s Cultural District,” she said.

The non-profit plans to replace the 850-seat Kelowna Community Theatre with a new complex which they said will meet performers’ and audiences’ needs, offering more seating, spacious lobbies, better acoustics as well as modern technologies that will be essential for performers.

“The KCT will always enjoy a warm spot in our hearts.”

“But, after almost 60 years of service, our community needs and deserves more,” Ainslie said.

The organization recently started working with the City of Kelowna to plan out the process of developing the new performing arts centre over the next five years.

The group is also asking for the support of the performing arts community and other stakeholders as they take on the new project.

The group launched its new website during its inaugural general meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

For more information on the project as well as the Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre in Kelowna, visit their website.

