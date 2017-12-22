New NKDF funding announced for northern B.C.

The Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society has recently received $93,975 from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society for the purchase of a wildfire sprinkler protection unit. (Lakes District News file photo)

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) has approved $283,975 in funding for four new projects in the region.

This includes $93,975 to the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society for the purchase of a wildfire sprinkler protection unit.

The unit will be used to train emergency services personal, industry first responders and wildland firefighters from the entire northwest and northeast areas of B.C. It will also be available for use in the event of a wildfire in the region.

Earlier this year the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society broke ground on a new Regional Training Centre, which will allow firefighters to have more realistic training. The goal of the society is to have the Regional Training Centre starting operations in the summer of 2018.

The recently announced funding by NKDF also includes $40,000 to the Nechako View Seniors Citizens Housing Society for phase one of the development of a 35-unit seniors complex; $60,000 to the District of Vanderhoof for the construction of a Visitor Information Centre at the Vanderhoof Historical Park; and $90,000 to Haisla Nation Council for a film project that will turn the internationally-acclaimed novel Monkey Beach, by award-winning Haisla writer Eden Robinson, into a film.

“These four NKDF investments enhance Haisla culture, tourism infrastructure, seniors housing and wildfire protection, each contributing to the region’s economic stability and quality of life,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

Wayne Salewski, NKDF chair, said the NKDF directors are pleased with the quality and diversity of applications.

“From the film project in Kitaamat Village to the seniors housing project in Vanderhoof, these demonstrate well how the NKDF funds support the needs of each community,” he said. “We are pleased to support the wildfire sprinkler protection unit project and look forward to the value this project will generate in the region.”

These new approvals bring the total NKDF grants awarded for the 2017-18 funding cycle to $497,063. NKDF grants $500,000 each funding cycle.

Due to some project slippage, NKDF has $16,000 remaining for this fiscal to grant at the March board meeting. The NKDF board welcomes applications for small requests. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2018.

