New Nanaimo Fire Rescue station shaping up

Construction is coming along on Nanaimo’s new Fire Station No. 1 on Fitzwilliam Street, with stairwells and a hose tower going up last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin).

Concrete stairwells and a hose tower have taken shape on the construction site of Nanaimo’s new Fire Station No. 1.

Ground was broken for the project in July 2020 and construction got underway in August.

One of the first tasks to be performed by Tim Doyle, who officially became Nanaimo’s new fire chief in late February, was to give a report on the station to Nanaimo city council during a meeting March 1.

Doyle said the hose tower and stairwells are scheduled to be complete by April, “then we’ll be moving on to structural steel and the foundations, which should be done about late spring or early summer,” Doyle said.

He said the $20-million project is expected to be done in summer 2022.

Firefighters and other staff who will be working and living at the station will begin orientation training for the building in February. Demolition of the old Fire Station No. 1 will start around the same time and Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews will begin responding from the rear of the new building until landscaping and work on the apron is complete.

The city is testing its new sustainable procurement policy with the purchase of furniture for the fire station.

“In July 2022, we’ll be done on time and on budget,” Doyle said.

RELATED: Ground-breaking ceremony held for Nanaimo’s new Fire Station No. 1

RELATED: New fire hall will adhere to upgraded communication requirements

RELATED: Cost to build new Nanaimo Fire Station No. 1 jumps $3 million

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin