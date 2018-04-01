Maker:S,Date:2017-9-15,Ver:6,Lens:Kan03,Act:Lar02,E-Y

New members named to Summerland Chamber board

Directors elected by acclamation at annual general meeting

There are some changes on the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors for the next year.

At the chamber’s annual general meeting on March 20, three new members were elected by acclamation for two-year terms, replacing four outgoing board members.

The new members are Lauren Forsyth of Grasslands Nursery, Jason Goy of Phalanx Construction and Laurie Weir of Barn Owl Gifts.

They will join Spencer Brown of Brown Benefits, Kari Harding of Rock Star District and Nick Ibuki of Summerland Varieties Corporation, who are in the second year of two-year terms.

Leaving the board are chamber president Erick Thompson, Marion Christian, Colin Powell and Julian Scholefield.

Previous story
New clinic in Chilliwack set to offer proven treatment for opioid use disorder
Next story
ARH ER nurse vacancies filled after more than $1 million spent on out-of-town workers

Just Posted

New members named to Summerland Chamber board

 

Will we recognize Canada when Trudeau’s term ends?

  • 20 hours ago

 

April 30: tax deadline

  • 20 hours ago

 

Kitimat housing affordability the second highest in northern B.C.

 

Most Read