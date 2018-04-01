New members named to Summerland Chamber board

There are some changes on the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors for the next year.

At the chamber’s annual general meeting on March 20, three new members were elected by acclamation for two-year terms, replacing four outgoing board members.

The new members are Lauren Forsyth of Grasslands Nursery, Jason Goy of Phalanx Construction and Laurie Weir of Barn Owl Gifts.

They will join Spencer Brown of Brown Benefits, Kari Harding of Rock Star District and Nick Ibuki of Summerland Varieties Corporation, who are in the second year of two-year terms.

Leaving the board are chamber president Erick Thompson, Marion Christian, Colin Powell and Julian Scholefield.