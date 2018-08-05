New members for College of New Caledonia board of governors

The College of New Caledonia campus in Quesnel. Photo submitted

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) welcomed three new members to its Board of Governors following a swearing in ceremony at its Prince George campus this week.

New members include executive director of the Central Interior Native Health Society and founder of Our Satya Shobha Sharma, business development manager at Carrier Lumber and former chief of the McLeod Lake Indian Band Derek Orr and consulting business owner and Lheidli T’enneh member Regina Toth.

Vincent Prince and Steve Nycholat also renewed their position as members of CNC’s Board of Governors.

“This year is going to be an exciting one for CNC,” said CNC President Henry Reiser.

“The College is very fortunate to have passionate and hardworking members both joining and returning to its Board of Governors.”

With the new members sworn in, others were bid farewell.

Mary Sjostrom of Quesnel, who served on the board since February 2015, was Vice Chair Regions since April 2016 and also served on the HR Committee; and Sandra Ramsay, who served on the board since July 2014, and was a member of the Governance Committee, ended their terms on CNC’s Board of Governors on July 31.

“The dedication of the College of New Caledonia’s board members is commendable,” said Gil Malfair, Chair of CNC Board of Governors.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both Mary and Sandra for all their hard work this past year.”

