New McLeese Lake Branch Library open

The new McLeese Lake Branch Library of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Library is officially open to the public.

Business hours remain the same as before – Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1noon to 6 p.m.

The new library is located directly behind the old library.

“It is wonderful to see the new library open and available to the public. We plan to have a grand opening in the next few weeks and I encourage the community to come out and see this beautiful new community space,” says Electoral Area D Director Steve Forseth.

A new library is also being constructed in Electoral Area L in the Interlakes area. This library replaces the community library previously located in the Bridge Lake Elementary School.

The foundation and building have been installed at the Interlakes location. Once utilities are connected, the interior work will be completed and staff will begin to move in the library resources.

The Interlakes Branch library is expected to open before the end of the year.

Both new libraries are modular buildings manufactured by Horizon North of Kamloops. They were purchased with a view to shorten construction time and increase the ease of installation.

Going forward, these buildings will be a standard design for all stand-alone rural libraries within the CRD. The design offers the space and functionality required to meet the needs of library users, with computer stations, as well as reading and study areas.

The Cariboo Regional District Library is an integrated public library system that currently provides library services to residents of the regional district through 15 branch libraries.

For further information about the Cariboo Regional District Library network or library events near you, visit the website at cln.ca (http://www.cln.ca) or call 250-392-3351.