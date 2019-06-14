New market coming to Penticton this summer

Residents will have another community market to attend in Penticton on Saturday’s with the launch of ARTS Market on June 29. The market will support local artists and will be held in the Penticton Art Gallery parking lot. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton will soon have another weekend market for its residents to browse, and this one will be supporting the arts community.

Beginning Saturday, June 29, until Aug. 31, the ARTS Market will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Penticton Art Gallery’s parking lot. According to a release, it will showcase the best of the area’s artists and vendors will be selected based on their products and workmanship, including handmade works such as crafts, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, glassware, sculptures, carvings, leather and more.

The market will be a short walk from the Penticton community market and farmers’ market, which take place on Main Street in the 100 block to the 400 block. The release states there will be a staging area at the ARTS Market where locals and visitors can experience first-hand watching artists at work.

Due to the nature of the artistans’ ground and table displays, the market will be a dog-free zone, excluding certified service dogs. A portion of the vendor fees will be donated to the Penticton Art Gallery and to BC Fresh Talent and its efforts to support the upcoming 5th annual Music Workshops in the fall.

For more information about the ARTS Market or to register as a vendor, visit www.cmeliveproductions.com, or call Denis Chaykowski at 250-460-2221.

