New Manning Park fire believed to be human caused

As of Friday evening the blaze was measured at 20 hectares

The fire is believed to be human caused. Image BC Wildfire

A new fire in Manning Park sparked Friday, July 30, and is believed to be human caused, according to BC Wildfire.

The blaze started near Fat Dog Creek, and is being measured at 20 hectares.

According to information from Manning Park, the resort and campgrounds remain open, however access to some areas, like Blackwell and Lookout Road, is closed.

Meanwhile, close to Manning, the Garrison Lake fire continues to burn out of control, and is 3,370 hectares in size.

There are two properties under evacuation in the nearby community of East Gate, and another 141 under evacuation alert.

