New look web presence for West Kelowna

City launches revamped website complete with new features and pictures of the community

The home page of the new-look City of West Kelowna website. —Image: contributed

Users of West Kelowna’s website—www.westkelownacity.ca—will notice a new look and new features next time they log on.

On Tuesday, the City of West Kelowna launched its new-look website, designed to feature more of the beauty of the community and to celebrate the city, as well as provide easy access to the information residents, visitors and businesses need.

According to the communications department at city hall, the new website uses a responsive design to provide an optimal viewing experience across a wide range of devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones. A prominent, enhanced search function ensures users can easily find information. The homepage offers familiar News, Calendar, Jobs and Maps links. Calls to action on the homepage can be geared to seasonal information.

Features of the new website include:

• Responsive design allowing users to effectively navigate the site whether accessing it on a desktop computer or a smart phone

• Robust search function

• Subscribe option to sign up to receive emails from the city on news, events and more. Subscribe at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe

• Online searchable directory of West Kelowna businesses

• Social media connectivity

Users will find comprehensive maps pages, searchable facilities and parks access and links to popular activities in the city.

People who have signed up to receive email-notification from the city’s previous website have been signed up to receive notification from the new site, and will be prompted to update their preferences.

Comments and questions regarding the new site can be directed to the West Kelowna’s communications department at 778-797-2253.

