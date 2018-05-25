New look and name for Comox Valley school district

The Comox Valley school district is sporting a fresh look after the board of education approved a new logo and moniker at its meeting on May 22.

The process for designing a new logo began in January. Image supplied by Comox Valley Schools.

The approved logo is green, blue and white with imagery that features the Valley’s environment, including the Comox Valley glacier and the Courtenay River estuary.

The new design is part of the Comox Valley school district’s identity enhancement process, which is a component of its strategic communication plan. The communication plan also included an overhaul of the district’s website.

School board chair Janice Caton said the communication plan is based on community feedback.

“Over the last few years, we’ve heard a number of things from the community,” she said. “It’s just the identity and letting people know who we are.”

An in-house committee composed of school district representatives and stakeholders came up with the logo’s design based on input from public surveys and focus groups. The process to design a new logo began in January.

“They all had a consistent message; that our environment was the most important aspect to include in the logo design,” said school district communications co-ordinator Mary Lee, who helped facilitate the process.

The school district is also changing its name, dropping the ‘School District 71’ moniker and becoming ‘Comox Valley Schools.’ Caton said the change is more in line with the district’s identity than the numbered version.

“When you talk about SD71, people think, ‘what do you mean, SD71?” she said. “When you talk about ‘Comox Valley Schools,’ it’s more who we are.”

The district’s old slogan — A Community of Learners — remains under the new logo, but is included by the tagline: Innovative. Inquisitive. Inclusive.