New look 5th Street nearing completion

A flurry of finishing details on the 5th Street Complete Street Project are taking place over the next two weeks with new signage, concrete driveways and sidewalks being installed, road markings painted, and a new asphalt bike path completed. Work on new rain gardens is also underway, with planting to be completed after the Remembrance Day long weekend.

The project design is coming to life more and more each day and is expected to open in mid-November. Working around the old infrastructure within the road has been a challenge this summer, and unexpected ground conditions have impacted the final stage of completion, delaying re-opening.

Once paint lines and signs have been installed, the road will be opened when construction crews are not on site. This will allow traffic patterns to begin to return to normal. For the protection of work crews and the public, the road will be reopened to all modes of transportation when it has been deemed safe to do so for all concerned.

The City of Courtenay thanks the public for their continued patience during the construction of this important infrastructure project.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/completestreet