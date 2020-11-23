New limits coming for asbestos at the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack

Restricted to 20 bags per day per property because they don't have capacity for larger loads

New restrictions on the amount of bagged asbestos accepted at the Bailey Landfill are coming soon, according to City of Chilliwack.

It will be a maximum of 20 bags per day, or up to 100 bags per “originating property” in any calendar year.

The new limit comes into effect starting Dec. 1.

“The health and safety procedures established for the Bailey Landfill are based on receiving small loads of bagged asbestos that may come from small renovation projects,” according to the city press release.

The problem is that the Bailey Landfill simply does not have the capacity to accept larger loads.

The landfill started accepting properly bagged asbestos in 2016, after an illegal dumping problem came to light in the back country.

There were more than half a dozen dumping incidents reported in the region in 2015 and 2016, more than one of the local conservation officers had seen in his career at the time. The cleanup cost was in the tens of thousands.

Transport and disposal of asbestos waste from large renovation or demolition projects must be undertaken by qualified contractors using authorized disposal sites.

For more details, contact environmental services staff at 604-793-2907 or engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com. See chilliwack.com/landfill

READ MORE: There’s a right way to handle asbestos

READ MORE: Illegally dumped asbestos was a big problem

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress