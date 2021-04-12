New LED streetlights start appearing above Langley Township streets

The new LEDs will save power and tax money

The replacement of all of Langley Township’s old-style streetlights by energy efficient LEDs starts this month.

BC Hydro is beginning an 18-week project, scheduled to begin April 5, that is the first phase of the LED Street Light Program.

The old lights are high-pressure sodium lights, some of which are managed by the Township, while others are managed by BC Hydro, mostly those on wooden power poles.

“During the transition to LEDs for both projects, residents and businesses will experience minimal impacts, if any,” according to a Township announcement. “Considerations will be taken to maintain traffic flow, no electrical outages are required, and existing lights will be kept in place until the LED lights are installed and ready to be activated to ensure streets remain lit.”

The lights are so much more energy efficient that they are expected to essentially pay for themselves and then become a long-term savings for the Township.

In October 2020, the Township approved a plan to borrow $4.39 million over 20 years to pay for the total replacement of 7,000 lights.

The Township’s existing sodium lights annually use 17,000 gigajoules of electricity and consume about $600,000 every year in electricity and maintenance costs.

Replacing them is projected to slash energy use by approximately half and result in less required maintenance.

The Township anticipates saving $380,000 a year.

The annual principal and interest to pay back the 20-year loan is anticipated at $272,352, well below the $380,000 in expected savings on electricity and maintenance.

READ MORE: LED streetlight plan to save Langley Township thousands

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times