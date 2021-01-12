New Kootenay Columbia trustee to be acclaimed

This is the second seat that was vacated since the 2018 local government election

It appears there won’t be another byelection in School District 20 with only one candidate putting his name in to fill the vacant trustee seat.

Longtime trustee Kim Mandoli resigned from her elected position on the board when she moved out of the area. This opened the role for one person living in Electoral Area 6 which encompasses the villages of Montrose and Fruitvale as well as Area A of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

The deadline to withdraw from the position was Friday at 4 p.m. Under “Declaration of Nominations” on the district website, Stephen Piccolo was the sole candidate on record by press time Monday. (The official announcement of acclamation was expected to be released Jan. 11 after 4 p.m.)

School District 20 held a byelection in January 2020 for Areas I and J, after board chair Teri Ferworn relocated to the coast. Talin Verigin, one of five candidates, was voted in for the seat which covers Pass Creek, Shoreacres, Thrums, Glade, Tarrys, Brilliant and Ootischenia.

Trail Daily Times