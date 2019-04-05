New kiosk at West Kootenay Regional Airport pairs travellers with information

People travelling through the West Kootenay Regional Airport have a new resource for local information.

Destination Castlegar is operating an informational kiosk at the airport in partnership with the Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The idea behind the booth is to offer a positive experience for travellers and visitors,” explained Destination Castlegar marketing coordinator Andrea Ryman.

“We recognize that we can’t do much about our flights and whether they come in or not, but we definitely can impact the visitor in a positive way.”

The volunteers that staff the kiosk can provide information on local attractions, how to navigate around the community and even offer some hotel and restaurant discounts for travellers whose flights have been delayed or cancelled.

Kiosk operators also have access to an iPad to help visitors track down information. The shelves are filled with regional brochures, information from nearby cities, visitor guides and business brochures.

Ryman hopes the kiosk can offer a positive impact for travellers who may have been disappointed by flight problems.

“For those of us under the Chamber of Commerce roof, this is our way of supporting the airport and offering some services there,” said Ryman.

The kiosk itself was built by local contractor Boardwalk Woodworking. The Castlegar Economic Development office helped with the funding for the construction.

Destination Castlegar is looking for some more volunteers to man the kiosk. For more information call Ryman at 250-608-1579.

Businesses that would like to have their brochures at the kiosk can contact the Castlegar Chamber.