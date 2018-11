Kimberley's Mayor and Council were officially sworn in for a four year term on Monday evening, November 5, 2018.

Taking the oath of office were re-elected Mayor Don McCormick; re-elected councillors Sandra Roberts, Darryl Oakley, Kent Goodwin and Nigel Kitto, and newly elected councillors Kyle Dalum and Jason McBain.

The new council will get down to business at their first meeting on Monday, November 13 at Council Chambers in City Hall.