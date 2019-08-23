New Kelowna brewery steps closer to reality

Jackknife Brewing Inc. licensing to be considered by city council

The industrial area north of downtown is becoming an oasis for craft beer lovers and patio seekers alike.

With breweries like Vice & Virtue Brewing Co., Red Bird Brewing Inc. and Kettle River Brewing Co. already serving happy patrons, another brewery would be right at home in the neighbourhood.

And City of Kelowna staff recommendations to council reflect that.

Staff has recommended support for the licensing application of newcomer Jackknife Brewing Inc. this Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The application will go to public hearing on Tuesday for public input. If council green lights the proposal, the brewery’s application will move forward to the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final endorsement.

The Baillie Avenue site — which is in walking distance to multiple recreation facilities such as the Kelowna Badminton Club, curling club and Elks Stadium — is expected to have minimal negative impacts on traffic, noise and parking, according to the city staff report.

Plus, there will be a 20-person patio space.

“The Official Community Plan encourages complete communities and complete suburbs, which includes evening entertainment,” the staff report reads.

Although the immediate neighbourhood doesn’t have much residential development, it’s just a short jaunt to north end neighbourhoods and is close to many proposed apartment and high-density buildings.

“The establishment will provide the local residents with a walkable neighbourhood pub setting they can frequent without the necessity of driving a vehicle or taking a taxi or public transit,” the report reads.

Jackknife Brewing is hoping to open its doors to the public this fall.

