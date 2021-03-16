New judge appointed for chambers in Williams Lake Provincial Court

Judge Michelle Stanford will be sworn in on April 12

A new judge will be assigned to Williams Lake Provincial Court in April, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Provincial Court will be getting a new judge in April.

Michelle Stanford, Q.C. will be sworn in on April 12 and assigned to the Northern Region with chambers in Williams Lake.

After six years in acute care and as a head nurse, Judge Stanford shifted to a career in law, by attending law school and then articling at a law firm specializing in personal injury law.

A brief court appearance at 222 Main Street in her articling year convinced her to become a criminal lawyer.

Standfordhas been a lawyer for 27 years and developed a varied practice in Kamloops that included administrative and criminal law, and worked as a special prosecutor.

Stanford was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in 2018 and was the first Black and female Bencher in Kamloops and Yale County.

“On behalf of the Court I wish to congratulate our newest colleagues on their appointments and welcome them to the Provincial Court of British Columbia,” said Melissa Gillespie, chief judge, Provincial Court of B.C. in a press release.

In addition to Stanford, J. Martin Nadon will be assigned to the Northern Region with chambers in Prince George and Judge Jodie Harris will be assigned to the Fraser Region with chambers in Abbotsford.

