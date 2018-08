The new Freon ice plant has arrived at Fernie Memorial Arena and installation is underway.

August 8, 2018 - The new Freon ice plant has arrived at Fernie Memorial Arena and installation is underway. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

The City of Fernie warned residents that they may notice traffic disruptions in the area. 6th Avenue is currently closed with a recommended detour of surrounding roadways.

The arena is scheduled to reopen next month. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s paper to find out more.