New hybrid learning model open to Chilliwack students

Students at the Chilliwack School District’s childcare program for essential workers get some exercise done in a safe way with their teacher in April 2020. Schools are expected to be open to all students in September, according to the school district. Some may be eligible to enrol in a new hybrid model. (Submitted/ The Progress)

Some Chilliwack students really thrived with the blended, online learning that emerged from this school year’s COVID-19 closures.

And for those students, a hybrid model of in-class and at-home instruction could be just the right fit for September. The Chilliwack School District has opened registration for their new Hybrid Learning Model.

And while it’s suitable for kids who did well during the online instruction delivered during the pandemic this spring, the district is clear that this new model is not the same as what has been offered.

Students will cover the entire curriculum and will need the support of an adult, at-home facilitator, the district webpage states. They add that the “expectations and rigor of this program will be high.”

Registration is online and opened July 3, and the program will be open to elementary and middle school students. The students will be assigned two days of in-school instruction and three days at home. The schedule will be consistent throughout the school year.

The district is hoping for robust enrolment, to allow for a north side and south side location.

Meanwhile, they are also expecting regular classrooms to be open to all students by September.

A Hybrind Learning Model registration page, parent information sheet and frequently asked questions page are all available on the district website at www.sd33.bc.ca/hybrid-learning.

