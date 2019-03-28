New housing project accepting applications

Yellowhead Community Services expects demand for housing will surpass amount of units up for rent

Yellowhead Community Services Society (YCS) said it’s taking applications from those interested in renting at its new housing project. Applicants can deliver completed and signed application forms at the main YCS office on Park Drive until April 12. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Yellowhead Community Services Society (YCS) recently announced it’s taking applications from those interested in renting at the new housing project at 240 Park Dr.

Applicants can drop off completed and signed application forms at the main YCS office at 612 Park Dr. before 4 p.m. April 12.

YCS expects demand for housing will surpass the amount of units up for rent.

“It’s exciting; we’ve been working toward this for a lot of years, so we’re really pleased that we were able to make this happen for the community,” said Jack Keough, executive director of YCS, during last summer’s ground breaking for the project.

Keough added the project has been in the works for roughly five years, starting after a homeless study was done by YCS.

The organization did some local canvassing on the topic of homelessness to find out what kind of need there was in the area, the results of which showed the need was there, and YCS determined there wouldn’t be any difficulty in filling the 26 units of the facility.

Potential renters will be contacted and interviews will be lined up in the last two weeks of April with applications available at the YCS main office or by downloading a PDF copy at www.yellowheadcs.ca.

As for who’s eligible, most of the units are meant for families, with the word “families” defined as a minimum of two people, including one dependent child under 19.

People with disabilities who can live independently in receipt of a recognized disability pension, or are considered disabled for income tax purposes, as well as seniors who are defined as those more than 60 years old are also able to rent from the new housing project.

All applicants must give proof of household income and references.

The new four story building has elevator access to the top floors, laundry facilities and bachelor units, as well as one, two and three bedroom apartments with one parking spot offered per unit.

The building will be non-smoking, non-vaping and has a no pet policy, however, in certain situations exceptions could be made for pets.

Below market rates will be finalized as YCS works to get them as low as possible before lease agreements. A damage deposit of half a month’s rent will be also be needed. Utilities aren’t included and the initial lease period is three months.

A yearly lease may be available if all tenancy requirements are met.

Although YCS is beginning the application process, applicants should be aware construction is still underway, and the expected occupancy dates of June 15 to July 15 are subject to change.

Contact YCS main office at 250-674-2600 or email: info@yellowheadcs.ca for further information. Submitted by YCS.