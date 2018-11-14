New hotel takes another step towards completion

The Sunshine Inn is expected to open by spring 2019, owner says

Terrace Paving Company finishes the parking lot adjacent to the new Sunshine Inn hotel on Nov.9. The hotel is expected to be completed by spring 2019. (Brittany Gervais photo)

The long-awaited Sunshine Inn hotel and condominium in Terrace finished paving of their parking lot Friday, Nov. 9, moving the project one step forward towards completion.

The five-storey hotel on 4812 Hwy 16 West will have 107 rooms, with 11 privately-owned condominium suites on the top floor, an 80-seat ‘high-end’ restaurant, office space and recreational facility.

Terrace Paving Company started work on their 150-spaced parking lot last week on Lazelle Ave.

The final price tag is now expected to be between $15 to $18 million dollars, with around half a million spent on paving, says Smithers-based owner of Sunshine Inn Executive Suites Inc. Kim Tran. He says this fourth Sunshine Inn will be larger than any of his other hotels based in Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake.

Tran says work on the project slowed due to other business priorities, but he expects it will now be complete by spring 2019. The hotel will employ between 15-20 people, with an additional 10-15 people in the restaurant. He says the hiring process should start this February.

Another team is working inside the building, with doors and flooring materials coming for installation. Trans says landscaping will be the last piece to the project and is expected to start in May.

