New hotel planned for Langford

Three brands under consideration, restaurant, townhomes part of the plan

Langford has agreed to sell just under two acres of property at 2855 Westshore Pkwy. and 1365 Goldstream Ave. to Canwest Hotels for $5 million. (Google Maps)

A new hotel, restaurant and townhouses are set to rise on a prime piece of property in Langford, if all goes according to plan.

The City of Langford has agreed to sell just under two acres of property at 2855 Westshore Pkwy. and 1365 Goldstream Ave. to Canwest Hotels for $5 million. The plans for the site include a hotel, standalone restaurant, and 30 strata townhouses.

The city approved the sale of the property at the regular meeting of council on Aug. 17 and directed staff to proceed with legal surveys, said Coun. Denise Blackwell, chair of the planning and zoning committee.

The rezoning report and the subdivision plan have not yet been completed.

Canwest Hotels president Paul Deutsch said work on the townhouse component could begin by the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Stolen gnomes returned to Langford woman with apology note

Construction on the hotel would begin next summer, with completion by May of 2022, if all goes to plan.

Three hotel brands are currently being considered, he noted. “We want to see what’s the best match for the community. We’re also looking for the best fit for the restaurant and restaurateur.”

“It’s a great location close to recreation and all the amenities,” Deutsch said. “We’re very excited to be working with the community and looking forward in the coming months to unveiling plans. Langford has been very progressive and supportive. They’ve made it easy and enjoyable so far.”

The project cost is in the neighbourhood of $30 million.

Goldstream News Gazette