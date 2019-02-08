New hospital parkade, slope study for Canyon Falls to be discussed at Kelowna council

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran during the lengthy public hearing Thursday night that culminated in council approving a rezone that will allow a controversial supportive housing project to proceed. Alistair Waters/Capital News

Locations outlined for hospital parkade

Locations for a new parkade at Kelowna General Hospital’s will be presented to city council next week.

According to a report which will be presented during Monday night’s regular council meeting, Interior Health has identified a need for a new parkade, as there are currently on-street parking conflicts in the area.

“The intent of the parkade is to replace surface parking spaces being lost during the development of JoeAnna’s House and to provide additional parking for KGH staff,” the report said.

When compared to a surface parking lot, a parkade is a more appropriate long-term solution due to the provision of additional parking spaces, as well as the potential to provide a location for hospital amenities on the ground-level.”

Two locations are being considered for the parkade, as part of KGH’s current campus location and on the west side of Speer Street. City staff prefer the parkade’s location to be on campus, but it may not be feasible without compromising KGH operations.

The report also recommends that sidewalk and cycling connections be improved, particularly between Royal Avenue and Richter Street. Cycle tracks were also recommended along Ethel Street and Rose Avenue and a share-use pathway be constructed though the KGH site.

A new road connection to extend from Royal Avenue to Richter Street has also been recommended with redevelopment over time.

In August, Kelowna city council approved a plan by Interior Health to build a new 90-stall parking lot near Kelowna General Hospital.

The plan, to build the new lot on the north side of Rose Avenue, just east to the hospital, will make up for the expected loss of 62 parking stalls as a result of construction of JoeAnna’s House.

$125,000 for slope study in Canyon Fall

Kelowna council is being asked to approve $125,000 to cover the additional costs of a slope stability study in Canyon Falls after flooding triggered a landslide in 2017.

“In 2016-17, safety improvements were made to the Bellevue Creek Canyon Falls Trail. However, in late March of 2018 excessive groundwater triggered some slope instability and a localized landslide failure occurred, resulting in the closure of the trail.

“Movement of this smaller active landslide and continued erosion of the Bellevue Creek channel bank have the potential to re-activate a larger historical landslide, which could seriously impact the existing and future development of the park, the proposed South Perimeter Road and cause a debris blockage in Bellevue Creek that could result in significant damage downstream,” according to a report which will be presented to council Monday.

Slope instability has created issues with the park’s trail leading down to the lower waterfall and until a strategy for stabilizing the slope is made, the lower portion of the park will remain closed.

A larger slope failure also has the potential to affect the construction of the south perimeter road.

