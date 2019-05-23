New homes in Penticton for women and children leaving violence

The B.C. municipal affairs minister scheduled to be in Penticton Friday for new homes announcement

The provincial minister of municipal affairs is scheduled to be in Penticton Friday to make an announcement regarding new homes for women and children leaving violence. (Western News file photo)

B.C. municipal affairs minister Selina Robinson will be in Penticton Friday for the announcement of new homes for women and children leaving violence in the city.

The minister will be at the Westminster Avenue offices of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) along with Mayor John Vassilaki and project partners according to a news release from the ministry.

Further details of the announcement were not available.

Mark Brett | Reporter

