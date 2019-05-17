New head of library services at Trail Riverfront Centre

Samantha Murphy filled various positions at the Trail library over the past 5 years

Working beside creative and thoughtful staff in a top-notch facility are just a few reasons the new library director at the Trail Riverfront Centre is feeling so blessed in her job.

“I came to the Kootenays on a ski vacation 15 years ago and immediately fell in love with the area and lifestyle, moving here shortly after,” Samantha Murphy began, mentioning she hails from Ontario.

She had already been part of the library team for five years, filling roles in circulation, programming and most recently, as statistics clerk.

So Murphy was more than ready to take the lead earlier this year, first as interim director, then more recently as the official library director, which Coun. Colleen Jones announced at Monday night council.

“I was drawn to the position for many reasons: the excitement of serving and identifying the needs of the community in a beautiful new facility, the opportunity to work alongside the library board and council from the City of Trail and Warfield, and the library staff,” Murphy told the Trail Times.

“We have an amazing staff who are highly trained, creative, thoughtful and very service oriented. I would love to see more people from our community coming into the building, meeting the staff who are such valuable resource. We are all thrilled to be ambassadors for the library and the City of Trail.”

She says public libraries like the Riverfront Centre hub can bring an exciting vibe to communities.

“And that is a direction we would like to foster,” Murphy shared. “While there is the need to preserve tradition, libraries also are central to ensuring communities have a gateway to the future and equal opportunities for all.”

The team is committed to creating inclusive spaces where visitors can comfortably explore technology, arts, culture, and life-long learning.

“We are very fortunate to share the Riverfront Centre with our partner, the museum, and are thrilled to have the opportunity in helping to pave the way for the future of other integrated facilities like the Riverfront Centre,” she said.

“The integration of the library and museum is an excellent opportunity for both parties to collaborate in areas of education, community, culture and history. We believe in the value of building partnerships, collaborating to create opportunities, share resources and have a passion for developing inclusive programs and services.”

Libraries are cornerstones in the community, bridging physical and digital worlds, connecting community members and leading the way in long life learning, Murphy added.

“Programming and inclusion for all demographics is essential.”

She says this is an important time to be working with the library board, and the communities the Riverfront Centre serves, in the development of a focused strategic plan.

“By design, we hope to align with the goals set out by the cities of Trail and Warfield in order to ensure the library is a valued, contributing part of our communities,” Murphy said.

“We have an amazing facility, dynamic and knowledgeable staff, it is just an exciting time to be contributing to the future.”

Aside from her day job, Murphy is working on a number of volunteer boards including the Seniors Advisory Committee for the City of Trail and the Natural Control Alternative Society.

Coun. Jones, the city’s library board appointee, says the panel worked very hard in a long and thorough process of recruitment and selection for the new Library Director.

“We hope you will join us in celebrating the appointment of Samantha Murphy as our new Library Director,” said the board. “Samantha has done an exceptional job stepping into the role on an interim basis. She brings a very unique and special skill set and background that we believe will provide exceptional leadership for the Trail and District Public Library. Samantha is a visionary, who is able to think forward and contemplate the public library in the contemporary ways that our communities will need as we move into the future.”

