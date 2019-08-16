New Hazelton will take delivery of new fire truck next week

New Hazelton will soon take delivery of a new fire truck.

The new vehicle, a “water tender,” is somewhat smaller than a standard fire engine, but is perfect for servicing the South Hazelton and rural Hazelton communities, which will be it’s primary purpose, according to a press release issued Aug. 13.

The purchase of the truck was made possible through a collaborative fire protection and response agreement between the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) and the town.

“This announcement is great news for the residents of South Hazelton and rural Hazelton communities,” said Phil Germuth, RDKS Board Chair. “The Regional District is always pleased when we see the results of collaborative agreements. With the capabilities it has, this new fire truck is no exception and it’s exciting.”

READ MORE: New Hazelton announces Sept. 14 for opening of new rec centre

Rick Boehm, chief of the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department worked with Cliff Coukell, New Hazelton fire chief on the acquisition.

“This is exceptional,” he said. “In collaborating and planning this vehicle, we’ve made accommodations in capacity for a growing community.”

In addition to replacing an aging unit that will be retired and serving South and rural Hazelton, the vehicle will serve further purposes in the region.

“It can also stand-in for the larger main unit in New Hazelton when that vehicle is out for servicing, or act as a second, equally capable unit on more complex responses.” the press release stated.

The new truck cost roughly $350,000 before taxes, Boehm said.

The regional district will turn the apparatus over to the New Hazelton in an official at the RDKS board meeting Aug. 23.

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter